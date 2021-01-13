Washburn at Emporia State basketball games moved

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State and Washburn have moved up their basketball games scheduled for Sunday, January 24 to Saturday, January 23.

The schedule change avoids what would be a conflict with the Chiefs potentially playing in the AFC Championship game that Sunday. It also allows both teams to stay on their normal weekly game schedule.

The games are able to be moved due to the Flint Hills High School basketball tournament not being played in White Auditorium due to coronavirus protocols.

Leading up to their matchup with Washburn, ESU’s men and women’s teams are set to host Pittsburg State on Thursday, January 14 and Missouri Southern on Saturday, January 16. In addition, the Lady Hornets are headed to Northwest Missouri on Tuesday, January 19 to makeup a canceled game from earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Washburn will take on Pitt State and Missouri Southern, in the opposite order of the Hornets. The Ichabod women’s team will face Lincoln University of Missouri on Tuesday January 19.