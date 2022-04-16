EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Ichabods ended up on the right side of Saturday’s pitchers’ dual.

Washburn beat Emporia State, 2-1, in the Turnpike Tussle series finale. Both starting pitchers were scoreless until the fifth inning. Washburn’s John Cross got out of multiple innings clean after having runners in scoring position. The Hornets’ Noah Geekie didn’t give up a hit until the seventh inning.

The game’s first run came in the fifth. ESU’s Kadyn Williams hit a sac fly with bases loaded, allowing Blake Carroll to score and take a 1-0 lead.

Brett Ingram broke Geekie’s no-hitter in the seventh inning with a double. Then, Easton Bruce hit a pop up in the infield. However, the Hornets lost sight of the ball in the sun, so it fell fair. Ingram took advantage of the mistake and scored from third.

Ingram scored again in the ninth, thanks to Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli’s double. Rane Pfeifer pitched a clean bottom of the ninth to get his first save this season.

Washburn also wins the season series, 3-1.