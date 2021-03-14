Washburn basketball suffers blowout loss to Northwest Missouri State

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KSNT) — The Washburn men’s basketball season came to a harsh ending on Sunday after losing 85-44 to Northwest Missouri State in the second round of the NCAA tournament. It was the worst loss for the Ichabods all season.

This comes just over one week after Washburn beat Northwest in Maryville in the MIAA tournament championship on a Tyler Geiman buzzer-beater.

Washburn is the only team to have beaten Northwest all season, having done so twice.

The Ichabods simply could not get anything going in Sunday’s game. In the first half, they shot 5-for-22 from the field (22.7%) and a brutal 2-for-11 from beyond the arc. Washburn trailed 44-16 at halftime.

Head Coach Brett Ballard said after the game that Washburn’s best player, senior guard Tyler Geiman, tweaked his foot earlier in the week and was not at full strength.

Ballard had high praise for Northwest after the game.

“They have been as elite of a division two program as there’s ever been in the history of division two basketball,” Ballard said. “They challenge you because they guard you, they defend the right way, they’re discipline.”

Washburn failed to see a player score in double-digits in the loss, with junior guards Jalen Lewis and Isaiah Thorne tying for a team high with eight points each. Geiman scored only five.

For the Bearcats, senior forward Ryan Hawkins lead on the score sheet with 27 points. Sophomore forward Wes Dreamer contributed 17 and junior guard Trevor Hudgins scored 14.

“That was a beat down. There’s no other way to put that,” Ballard said. “Give Northwest all the credit, they played at an elite level tonight and we picked a bad time to play our worst game of the year.”