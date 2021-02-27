Washburn beats Emporia State in comeback fashion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State led by 14 points at halftime in the Turnpike Tussle, but Washburn completed a big second-half comeback to beat the Hornets 73-70.

The win serves as revenge for the Ichabods, who were beaten by ESU when the teams faced off in Emporia earlier this year.

The game was tied with 2:17 to go, but Washburn pulled away to win. Emporia State had the ball down by three points with six seconds left and called a timeout. However, a three-point attempt from Austin Downing missed in the final seconds.

Washburn’s Tyler Geiman and Emporia State’s Jumah’Ri Turner traded off scoring for much of the game. Geiman finished with 26, as Turner posted 24.

Also contributing for Washburn was Jalen Lewis with 13 points, Tyler Nelson with 10 points and Jonny Clausing, who posted 12 points in only 17 minutes of playing time.