Washburn bound Vetter honored to play in Shrine Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wamego’s Taybor Vetter was a three-time all-state selection as a return man in high school and as he gets ready for the next level, Vetter will be sticking close to home.

Ever since I was growing up and thinking about going D1 or D2 I really liked Washburn,” Vetter told KSNT Sports.

Its proximity was the perfect fit.

“I just like the area. It’s close to Manhattan, Wamego, Topeka, Lawrence, Kansas City,” says Vetter.

Vetter’s teammate Bradley Sackrider is also joining the Ichabods.

“That means a lot to me because obviously you’re going to miss playing with your day one best friends and I’ll have him as my QB still, so that’ll be really cool,” Vetter said.

Washburn’s brand new indoor athletics facility under construction was another major selling point.

“It’ll be nice for morning runs or winter workouts and also they’re doing some stuff to their weight room too, so that was a big deal for me,” says Vetter.

Tomorrow’s Shrine Bowl will also be a big deal for a variety of reasons.

“It means a lot for me because it’s a different experience playing out here at the all-star game with the best players in Kansas and it meant a lot to me for my coach (Weston Moody) because he said I was his first Shrine Bowl player so for, so that meant a lot to me, too, being able to get the chance to play.”

The Kansas Shrine Bowl kicks off at 7 PM on Saturday from Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.