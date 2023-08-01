TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two area collegiate basketball coaches spent this week giving back to the coaching family.

Washburn head women’s basketball coach Laura Westling and Emporia State head men’s basketball coach Craig Doty were keynote speakers at the KSHSAA Coaching School on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The annual coaching clinic, organized by the Kansas High School Activities Association, is in its 89th year. High school coaches from across the state made their way to Topeka for the event.

Westling spoke on Monday, giving two presentations: Transition Defense Into Halfcourt Pressure and Connection Coaching – Avoiding the Copy and Paste.

Doty spoke on Tuesday, also with two presentations: Defensive Concepts and Offensive Concepts & Sets.

The Hornets’ head coach wasn’t keeping any secrets about his team during his session.

“We try to give everything away,” Doty said. “I’ve been to clinics before where…there’s not as much substance and structure given away…we want to be an open book.”

Rather than showing play set designs, Doty taught about situational basketball, like when a player gets doubled in the post.

“We try to touch on topics that aren’t always brought up to high school coaches and our audience,” Doty said.