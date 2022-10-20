INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (KSNT) – Washburn and Emporia State soccer are both primed for postseason runs.

The Ichabods sit at 10-4-2 and the Hornets at 7-5-4, which has landed them in the regional Top 10 rankings.

The two rivals sit in the Central region, with the top ten teams ranked alphabetically. Official numeric rankings come out next week and the weeks following.

The Division II soccer selection show takes place November 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Both teams have two matches left, with a finale match against each other Sunday.