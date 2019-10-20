Washburn Ichabods score in all 3 phases in 49-19 win at Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Washburn Ichabod football team won its second game in a row with a 49-19 win over Missouri Southern on Saturday afternoon improving to 3-4 on the season. Washburn will face Central Oklahoma next week in Yager Stadium on Homecoming at 1 p.m.

The Ichabods scored their first points of the game taking advantage of a Lion fumble and Josh Wright returned it 47 for a touchdown putting Washburn out to a 7-0 lead with 8:35 to go in the first quarter. On the Lions’ next drive, the Ichabods Chase Williams blocked a Lion punt and returned it 18 yards for a score as Washburn went up 14-0 with 7:59. The Ichabods would go up 21-0 after Mitch Schurig hit Marcus Meier for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

Missouri Southern (1-6) drove down to the Ichabod 15-yard line and was forced to attempt a field goal, but Grant Bruner blocked the attempt and Kevin Neal, Jr., recovered it at the WU one and returned it to the Ichabod 20. The drive was short-lived as an Ichabod turnover gave the ball back to the Lions and five plays later scored to cut the Ichabod lead to 21-7 with 7:23 left in the first half.

Washburn then returned serve with a 15-play, 70-yard drive pushing their its lead to 28-7 capped by a Zack Willis 3-yard touchdown run with 1:27 to play before the half, however the Lions marched 74 yards in seven plays to score trimming the lead to 28-14 going into the half.

The Lions opened the second half with a 27-yard field goal to cut into the Ichabod lead at 28-17 with 11:29 remaining in the third quarter. The Ichabods and the Lions would trade possessions and then the Lions scored their final points on a mishandled snap on a punt leading to a MSSU safety for their final points of the game.

The Ichabods ripped off an 11-play, 80-yard drive when Mitch Schurig hit James Letcher, Jr., for a 16-yard touchdown pass as the Ichabods went up 35-19 with 13:48 to go in the game.

Marquise Manning interception the Lions’ quarterback on their next drive setting up a three-play scoring drive taking 1:02 as Schurig connected with Taylon Peters for a 47-yard touchdown pass and a 42-19 lead after Kameron Lake’s extra point.

The Ichabods took over and downs and wrapped up the scoring with a 42-yard touchdown run by Zach Willis sending the Ichabods to the 49-19 win.

Washburn’s defense held the Lions to 15 yards on the ground on 27 attempts and was led by Manning’s eight tackles with one interception and four pass break ups.

Willis led the Ichabods on the ground with 91 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Schurig was 27 of 39 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns and Letcher, Jr., had six catches for 39 yards and a score and Peters had 56 receiving yards on three catches and one touchdown.

The Ichabods were outgained 430 to 411 losing 30 yards on the team fumble on the punt mishap. The Ichabod defense was on the field for 94 Missouri Southern plays while the Ichabods ran 80 of their own.

Craig Schurig picked up his 100th MIAA win in the game and his 118th overall as the Ichabod head coach.

