FORT SCOTT, Kan (KSNT)- Washburn Rural and Manhattan both made it to the final day of the 6A baseball state tournament.

On Sunday, Manhattan played Olathe West and Washburn Rural played Blue Valley West in the semifinals. Manhattan advanced to the championship game with an 8-2 win, but Rural saw their season end with a 12-5 loss.

In the championship game Manhattan and Blue Valley West went wire to wire. The game began with West scoring first in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. Manhattan got even in the fourth when Cade Perkins tripled, then raced home on a dropped third strike.

In the bottom of the fourth the Jaguars regained the lead to go up 3-1. Manhattan responded again. Ian Luce and Braden Dinkel both singled runs home in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game once more.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh when Blue Valley West walked it off to win the 6A state title.

Washburn Rural beat Olathe West in the third place game and finished the year 19-6. Manhattan finishes the season as state runner-up at 21-4.