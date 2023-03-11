WICHITA/ HUTCHINSON (KSNT)- State title games were played across Kansas on Saturday.

Two teams from Northeast Kansas took the floor: Washburn Rural in the 6A girls’ state championship game and Marysville in the 3A boys’ state title game.

The Lady Blues fell in a true heartbreaker. WRHS led nearly the entire game, but Blue Valley North took the lead in the final 30 seconds and kept it. The Mustangs took home the 6A state title with a 35-34 win.

In Hutchinson, Hesston defeated Marysville to win its third-straight state title. Marysville boys’ lost the 3A championship game 50-44.