TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kevin Muff is leaving Washburn Rural boys’ basketball, ending a 35-year basketball coaching career.

Muff isn’t leaving the school. He will continue to teach and help coach the track & field team.

“It’s a combination of things, from the actual season to getting a little bit older and near retirement,” Muff said. “It’s just time to step back and re-evaluate what my next step will be.”

He coached Washburn Rural to the 6A state championship game in 2019 and multiple state tournament births.

“We’ve got great kids,” Muff said. “They play really hard. They’re very coachable. I’m a very demanding and tough coach to play for, and to their credit, they responded. I will miss them and the relationship that we’ve built. It’s a special one between a coach and a player, and these kids have dedicated a lot of time, a lot of effort in the offseason and put a lot of work in. They’ll be fine, that’s the great part about it.”

Muff plans to spend his extra time hunting and with his family.