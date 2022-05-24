TOPEKA (KSNT) – Alex Hutchins met his new team Tuesday to establish the ground work.

Hutchins and the Junior Blues got to know each other personally, and exchanged contact information. When it’s time to practice, they’ll be ready to run the court.

“I’ve heard from a lot of coaches, in and out of the program, that we’ve got a really good group of kids, and an exciting and talented group coming up,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins experienced this talent first-hand when he coached at Hays High School.

“The last few years, we had trouble with Topeka-area schools,” he said. “I’ve been really impressed with the quality of basketball here. I think it’s really high-level basketball. I’m excited to be part of those competitions, and hopefully become a better coach, learn and be a part of a really good league.”

Location drew Hutchins to apply for the job. His wife’s family is from Kansas City, so they’re closer to family. Along with coaching, Hutchins will also teach P.E.