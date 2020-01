NEW YORK — Despite not being named to the Pro Bowl roster, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was named to his second Associated Press All-Pro team on Friday. Mathieu made first team for defensive backs, and second team for safety.

Mathieu was previously an All-Pro during the 2015 season with the Arizona Cardinals. Signed as free agent in the offseason, he’s led a defensive resurgence in Kansas City, picking off four passes, getting two sacks and posting 75 combined tackles, 63 of them solo.