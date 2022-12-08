TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural’s younger team still has the same standard.

“We’ll surprise a lot of people,” head coach Kevin Bordewick said.

The Junior Blues have a new look, but still have key leaders with Brooklyn DeLeye and Zoe Canfield.

“We lost some key parts, but we also gained a couple,” DeLeye said. “We’re a young team this year, but I think we’re going to be really fast and outrun some teams.”

Washburn Rural’s already begun the season with a three-game tournament. It’s different, but allows the team to get closer, faster.

“I’ve definitely had to take a different role this year,” DeLeye said. “Last year we had a ton of seniors that were the mentors for the younger class. Being a senior this year has been different. Coaching a young team has been hard, but everyone’s really stepped up.”

They’re focusing on getting better now, not thinking too far ahead.

“It’s a really long season,” Bordewick said. “We go day to day. We’re not looking toward the end of the road anywhere. We’re just trying to get better every day in practice at something, and make sure that we’re deliberate and purposeful with what we’re doing.”

They are getting better already, according to Junior Zoe Canfield. The seniors know to do their part to get this team back to the top.

“It’s just such a memorable thing that just getting one, you just want more,” Canfield, a KU women’s basketball commit, said. “I think that we’re staying really together through this and we’re ready for another one.”