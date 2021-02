PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural girls wrestling team won its second straight state wrestling championship on Thursday at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Washburn Rural defends the team title.

2nd Wichita North

3rd Garden City

Rural’s Dajia Anderson won the 191 pound weight class to claim her second straight state title.

Dajia Anderson two time State Champ from Washburn Rural!

Rebekah Smith took home the state title at 155 pounds.