Washburn Rural girls win state wrestling championship

SALINA, KS (KSNT) – Washburn Rural won the inaugural girls wrestling state championship in Salina on Thursday. The team finished with a score of 84 while Great Bend High School finished as the runner-up with 80 points.

Council Grove (11th) and Topeka West (19th) also finished in the top 20.

Washburn Rural’s Dajia Anderson won the state title in the 253 pound weight class. Junction City’s Elisa Robinson won the state championship in the 193 pound weight class. Jolie Ziegler of Council Grove is the champion at 170 and Morgan Mayginnes of Onaga took home the title at 155.