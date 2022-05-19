TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixteen days after Kevin Muff stepped down as the boys’ basketball coach, the Junior Blues have their new leader.

Alex Hutchins

Alex Hutchins has been selected to coach the Washburn Rural program. Hutchins led the Hays High boys’ basketball team for the past three years, compiling a 59-9 record. That includes three conference championships and two state tournament appearances.

Prior to Hays, he served as a head boys coach in Elizabeth, Colorado, and Minneapolis, Kansas. Additionally, he has been recognized twice as the Western Athletic Conference boys’ basketball Coach of the Year.

Hutchins has a Bachelor’s in Education from K-State and earned his Master’s in Health and Human Performance from Fort Hays State University.

“I have experienced firsthand the dramatic impact that successful high school athletic programs and strong physical education programs can have on individuals, on a school, and on a community as a whole,” Hutchins said.