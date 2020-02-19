Washburn Rural tops Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Peyton Williams and Ayoka lee have shined on the court together and as individuals this year. Their last time out, they combined for 55 points and 32 rebounds, but numbers like that don't happy overnight. Both had challenges. For Lee, it was bouncing back from injury and adjusting to redshirting her first year in Manhattan

"That year just really taught me and allowed me to get healthy and get back stronger so this year I could really contribute at the level I wanted to," Lee said.