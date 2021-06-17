Washburn Rural turns to familiar face for softball coaching position

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For Washburn Rural High School, a priority this summer was hiring someone to fill Tricia Vogel’s shoes.

“It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to since I was younger playing,” Elizabeth Stover, the new Rural softball coach, said.

Vogel has coached the Junior Blues since 2018 and led the girls to three 6-A State tournaments. The school determined assistant coach Elizabeth Stover was perfect for the promotion.

“I still had to apply,” Stover said. “I still had to go through the process just like every other applicant did.”

Stover assisted Vogel for four years, so she is familiar with what has made the team so successful recently.

“Having something that you can see and have that organizational background is helpful to kind of keep carrying forward, and it keeps the girls focused throughout the season,” Stover said.

Stover played collegiate softball at Baker University, where she was a team captain.

“It’s helpful that we have a really strong softball community here,” she said. “It’s nice that all the girls are really talented athletes.”

Even though she just got the promotion and it’s summer, Stover is well into planning next season.

“How would I plan practice?” she said. “What types of activities would we do as a team? What sorts of traditions do you carry on from the past, and what sorts of things do we do that are new? We’ve already been in talks with Penny Lane about softball camp; we have a camp in July. We’re on cycle for new uniforms, getting teams on the schedule, that sort of thing.”