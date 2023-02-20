TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural twin pitchers Max and Sam Bettis have committed to play baseball at K-State.

Max is a minute older, and he beat his brother to a Twitter commitment post as well. This time, by two minutes.

I am Blessed and honored to announce my commitment to Kansas State University to further my academic and baseball career. I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and friends for helping me get to where I am.#EMAW pic.twitter.com/P9IluQQM22 — Max bettis (@MaxBettis40) February 10, 2023

I am excited and blessed to announce my commitment to Kansas State University to further my athletic and academic career. I would like to thank God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone else that has helped me! #EMAW pic.twitter.com/iDL5QiI5vy — Sam Bettis (@SamBettis3) February 10, 2023

The two share a lot of similarities on and off the mound. When asked if they’re similar in everything, they simultaneously responded with, “For the most part, yeah.”

“Pretty similar. Like, our GPAs are pretty close, how we throw is pretty close. All our pitch types, that kind of stuff, it’s all pretty similar,” Max Bettis said.

Needing a win in something, Sam quickly pointed out who throws faster.

“I do, currently, at 89 [miles per hour],” Sam Bettis said. “I made a pretty big jump last year, and it’s just kept on going up. It’s pretty consistent, I gain four to five miles per hour a year.”

That’s a fast pitch regardless, but the craziest part is that these two Division I commits are just sophomores.

“With the culture of baseball, everyone is kind of committing early as it is,” Sam Bettis said.

The two agree that getting a commitment out of the way is a breath of fresh air.

“I mean it feels great,” Max Bettis said. “I don’t have to worry about the school aspect at this point. Now I can just really focus on myself, making strides in the weight room and throwing.”

Both stay competitive in everything they do, but the twins agree that getting to keep each other’s life-long catching partner was a big reason in going to K-State.

“He really pushes me all the time, so it’s really good to be able to play with him,” Sam Bettis said.

“Yeah, it was definitely a deciding factor, definitely a benefit to be playing together,” Max Bettis said.