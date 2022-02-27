SALINA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural won its second straight 6A wrestling team state title on Saturday.

The Junior Blues were boosted to the win by two individual state champs. Aiden Boline won the 160-pound title and Austin Fager was crowned at 183-pounds.

Three other individuals from our area won state titles. Hayden Oviatt won the 4A 195-pound title. Ezekiel Witt, from Junction City, won the 106-pound 6A title and Emporia’s Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won the 5A championship at 145-pounds.

Oviatt also plays quarterback on the football team and plays baseball at Wamego. He says emotions were high at the state tournament.

“After that semi’s match when I realzied what I had just done, I had made it to the state championship match. I went over and hugged my Dad and he got all emotional. It made me a little emotional too. It was just so cool man. I knew that he was loving the moment just as much as I was,” Oviatt said. “And then my mom was all teary eyed, she’s just so proud of what I was able to accomplish this year, it was just so great.”

Washburn Rural had a number of other top finishers. Easton Broxterman (106) was the state runner-up. Jacob Tangpricha (126) and Jonathan Morrison (113) both came home with third place finishes. Henri McGivern finished fifth at 120-pounds.