Washburn Rural wrestling teams walk away champions in 6A state tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The boys and girls at Washburn Rural High School know how to wrestle as the boys brought home their first ever men’s state title Saturday and the girls brought home their second consecutive championship.

Class 6A state champion Washburn Rural. First in Topeka and boys program history. 6A sweep for Junior Blues pic.twitter.com/cNk5SJrjIT — Brent Maycock (@CockyHawk91) February 28, 2021

The boys team finished with three individual state champions:

Jonathon Morrison (106)

Jacob Tangpricha (113)

Bishop Murray (120)

David Huckstep (285) and Austin Fager (170) went on to take second place in their respective weight classes.

For the girls, they had a pair of individual state champions:

Rebekah Smith (155)

Daija Anderson (191)

Addison Broxterman (120) finished second in her respective weight class.