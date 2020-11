TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka native and former Topeka High School graduate Teven Jenkins has accepted an invitation to the Resse's Senior Bowl.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is a college football all-star game held each year for the top seniors in the country who've completed their eligibility. It's a showcase for NFL scouts and will take place on Saturday, January 30th, 2021 from Mobile, Alabama.