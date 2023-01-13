TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn Rural senior Brooklyn Deleye is the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for volleyball.

Deleye, a University of Kentucky commit, helped lead the Lady Blues to a 2022 6A Volleyball State title.

With the award in Kansas, Deleye becomes eligible for the National Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year Award, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s the second-straight year that Deleye has won the Kansas Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year award. Caroline Bien, now a star with KU volleyball, won the award two years ago, prior to Deleye’s reign.

Deleye is currently making her impact felt on the basketball court, as the Lady Blues are 7-1 to start the season and on the quest to repeat as 6A state champions.