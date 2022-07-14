TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Centennial League’s softball player of the year will continue her dominance in college.

Emmerson Cope announced her commitment to the University of Nebraska on July 11. She chose UNL over Wichita State, North Texas, Iowa State and South Dakota State.

“Being able to grow not only as a softball player, but as a person,” Cope said. “Being able to take more life skills with me on and off the field because the coaches up there have been coaching for a really long time, and they know what they’re doing. I’m excited to see their aspect on life and how they can help me grow as a person.”

Cope likes the Cornhuskers’ program because the coaches remind her of her current ones.

“She’s really good about staying calm and composed,” Washburn Rural softball coach Elizabeth Stover said. “She’s just a next-level athlete, so she’s gifted both physically and just ready to take on the world on the field.”