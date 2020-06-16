Washburn to host Emporia State in season opener

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The MIAA released a 10 game football schedule on Tuesday. Each team has a bye in week 1. This year’s schedule has been reduced by one game.

Washburn will host Emporia State to kick off the season on September 12th at Yager Stadium.

Emporia State Schedule

9/5 BYE

9/12 at Washburn

9/19 Pittsburg State

9/26 Northeastern State

10/3 at Central Oklahoma

10/10 at Central Missouri

10/17 Missouri Western

10/24 Northwest Missouri

10/31 at Lincoln

11/7 at Fort Hays State

11/14 Missouri Southern

Washburn Schedule

9/5 BYE

9/12 Emporia State

9/19 at Missouri Southern

9/26 Northwest Missouri

10/3 at Lincoln

10/10 at Fort Hays State

10/17 Nebraska Kearney

10/24 at Missouri Western

10/31 Central Missouri

11/7 Central Oklahoma

11/14 at Pittsburg State