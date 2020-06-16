Washburn to host Emporia State in season opener

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The MIAA released a 10 game football schedule on Tuesday. Each team has a bye in week 1. This year’s schedule has been reduced by one game.
Washburn will host Emporia State to kick off the season on September 12th at Yager Stadium.
Emporia State Schedule
9/5 BYE
9/12 at Washburn
9/19 Pittsburg State
9/26 Northeastern State
10/3 at Central Oklahoma
10/10 at Central Missouri
10/17 Missouri Western
10/24 Northwest Missouri
10/31 at Lincoln
11/7 at Fort Hays State
11/14 Missouri Southern
Washburn Schedule
9/5 BYE
9/12 Emporia State
9/19 at Missouri Southern
9/26 Northwest Missouri
10/3 at Lincoln
10/10 at Fort Hays State
10/17 Nebraska Kearney
10/24 at Missouri Western
10/31 Central Missouri
11/7 Central Oklahoma
11/14 at Pittsburg State