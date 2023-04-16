TOPEKA (KSNT) – In true Turnpike Tussle fashion, the 2023 baseball series came down to the final pitch.

Washburn walked-off game three and secured the series win 7-6 Sunday. The Ichabods also won game one, 10-0, but Emporia State came stinging back to take game two, 10-8.

Game one:

The Ichabod offense started strong, getting four runs in the first inning. It added to that total in the second and third, holding a 7-0 lead in the fourth.

Cade Barton held Washburn scoreless for the middle innings. However, the ‘Bods took advantage of a pitching change and added three runs in the eighth.

Jack Brimacombe earned the win in his stellar start, going seven scoreless innings with just four hits and zero walks.

“It’s always been a rivalry with the Tussle, so guys look forward to it,” Washburn head coach Harley Douglas said. “A lot of the guys that play at Emporia and a lot of the guys that play at Washburn are all, they went to school together. JuCo’s, high school and we recruit the same guys, so it’s bragging rights there for sure.”

Game two:

Emporia State couldn’t be silenced in game two. On the second pitch of the second inning, Patryk Hernandez homered to center field to put the Hornets ahead 1-0.

Washburn tied the game, then a solo home run from Shane Morrow put the Ichabods ahead 2-1.

Both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning before the Hornets took their second lead of the game in the fifth frame. Chandler Bloomer hit a two-run home run to put the Hornets ahead 3-2. Two batters later, Hernandez took the first pitch to left center for his second home run of the game. Emporia State built a 4-2 advantage.

Both teams continued to trade the lead. The Ichabods made one final push in the bottom of the ninth with two runs on three hits. They brought the potential game-winning run to the plate with one out, but Will Hann retired back-to-back batters to clinch the 10-8 win.

“It’s always hard to win in this league, it’s always hard to beat those guys, especially here,” ESU head coach Seth Wheeler said. “It’s always a fight, and I’m proud of our guys.”

Game three:

The series-deciding game came down to the final pitch. Patryk Hernandez resumed his hot stretch from Saturday’s game with a three-run home run to put Emporia State ahead 3-0 in the first inning.

Washburn responded in the bottom of the first with a two-RBI single from Trey Adams, trimming the lead to 3-2.

In the fourth inning, Noah Geekie tripled to knock in a run and extend Emporia State’s lead to 4-2.

Starting the ninth, Chandler Bloomer hit a home run to center field to put the Hornets ahead 6-5 with two outs left.

In the bottom half, the Hornets retired the first batter before the Ichabods put together their own late rally. Andrew Paulsey hit a walk-off home run to secure the series win for Washburn.