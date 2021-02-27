Washburn women’s basketball upsets Emporia State in Turnpike Tussle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn women’s basketball team came into Saturday’s game 10-11 overall; Emporia State came in at 17-4. None of that mattered in the Turnpike tussle as Washburn upset ESU 74-64.
Mackenzie Gamble lead the way for the Ichabods with 22 points but it was five Washburn players finishing in double digits that proved to be the difference. Hunter Bentley had 13 points, Macy Doebele scored 12, while Nuria Barrientos and Lauren Cassaday both contributed 10.
Emporia State had only three players in double-digits, headlined by Tre’Zure Jobe who led all scorers in the game with 23 points.
It was the last game of the regular season for both teams. The two teams will now wait to find out who they will play next in the MIAA tournament.