Wayne records triple-double as Lady Hornets down Washburn

November 29, 2019-Jessica Wayne had the first triple double for the Lady Hornets in 18 years as Emporia State defeated Washburn 60-52 in White Auditorium.

Offense was at a premium as the game was tied at 2-2 through the first five minutes of action and Emporia State led just 9-8 after the first quarter.

Wayne scored six points during an 11-2 run capped by back to back steals and layups to give the Lady Hornets a 24-13 lead with 3:22 left in the half. That would be the last score of the half for Emporia State. Hunter Bentley would hit a jumper in the paint with 2:20 left and drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to pull Washburn within 24-18 at the break.

Emporia State used an 8-0 spurt just 1:40 to take their biggest lead of the night at 32-18 with 6:10 left in the third quarter. It was still a 35-23 lead with 3:48 left in the period but the Ichabods ended the third on a 13-2 run, with six points coming from the free throw line, to pull within a point going into the fourth quarter.

Irene Sanz hit a three-pointer ten seconds into the final period to give Washburn their first lead since the first quarter at 39-37. The two teams traded buckets until the Lady Hornets went on a 6-0 mini-run to take a 47-41 lead with 6:39 left. The Ichabods were within four with under six minutes left when Emporia State delivered the knockout blow with a 10-2 run to go up 57-45 with 3:37 left. Washburn went on a 5-0 mini-run to cut the lead to 57-50 with 1:01 left. Dailey Handy would hit two free throws with 54.1 to put the Lady Hornets back up by nine. Washburn scored with 35.1 seconds left to cut it to 59-52 but Tre’Zure Jobe hit one of two free throws with 32 seconds left and Morgan Laudan secured the defensive rebound with 18 seconds left to seal the win.

Jessica Wayne finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and a school record 11 steals to lead the Lady Hornets. She was joined in double figures by Mollie Mounsey with ten points. Laura Garcia Laffitte had six rebounds and three blocked shots for Emporia State.

The Lady Hornets will open MIAA play on Thursday, December 5 against Neb.-Kearney. Tip-off from White Auditorium is set for 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy: ESU Athletics