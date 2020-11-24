‘We will do whatever we have to’: Teams practicing one day ahead of KSHSAA vote to potentially delay winter sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State High School Activities Association could delay the start of winter sports competitions.

Under the proposal, the practice schedule would continue as is but would stop between December 23rd and January 3rd. Activities would not start until January 15th. When that happens fans would not be allowed at least for a couple of weeks.

The KSHSAA Executive Director says tomorrow’s decision is not taken lightly but the board of directors is trying to do what is best for students, schools, and all of Kansas.

“Families are going to travel,” said Executive Director Bill Faflick. “They’re going to gather together and they’re going to come back to their respective school communities and that increases the likelihood of the potential transmission of Covid-19 and the increase that we’re seeing right now certainly across the state of Kansas is an indicator that things aren’t going well.”

If the season is delayed it could mean cutting the varsity basketball season down to 13 games with no fans allowed for the beginning of the season. If KSHSAA decides to delay the season, instead of playing next week, school districts will be preparing just like students have been preparing to suit up.

Between the different levels of district sports, different sports are affected differently. Below is the full proposal and what you need to know about your students and their team.

The KSHSAA Board of Directors will discuss these proposals during a special meeting to be held virtually, November 24th at 1:00 pm. Details of the meeting will be sent to the Board of Directors.

Proposal:

· Delay competitions for all winter activities until Friday, January 15.

· Allow virtual competition only in Debate and Scholars Bowl.

· Winter activity practice may continue where appropriate to do so through December 22. All KSHSAA risk mitigation protocols strictly enforced.

· Extend Winter Moratorium. Dec. 23 – Jan. 3; practices to resume Jan. 4; restrictions eliminate contact between coach/athlete/school and no school facility use.

· Tentative resumption of competition on January 15.

· No fans for competition, January 15-28.

· Limited fans Jan. 29 through remainder of winter competitions.

· Mandatory universal masking with exception to athletes in competition and officials during live action.

· No invitational tournaments.

High School Competition Limits:

· Basketball maximum 13 games per team.

· Bowling maximum 8 days per team/individual.

· Swimming and Diving maximum 6 competitions per athlete.

· Wrestling maximum 12 events, 20 competition point max.

Middle School Restrictions:

· No competition in December, practice only.

· No competition Jan. 1 – Jan. 14

· No events with more than three schools participating.

· Strongly encourage skill development.

· Strongly encourage intramural play only.

· Limit two fans per player starting Jan. 15