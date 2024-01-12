TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Northeast Kansas schools are postponing their basketball games scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12. It’s the second-straight week weather has caused schedule changes in the area.
POSTPONED
Emporia at Junction City
Washburn Rural at Manhattan
Maranatha Christian at Cair Paravel
Topeka West at Piper
Highland Park at KC Harmon
Royal Valley at Nemaha Central
St. Marys at Rossville has been moved up for the varsity girls’ game to start at 4:30 p.m. and the boys’ game will follow.
Wamego and Marysville moved their matchup to Thursday, Jan .11. Silver Lake and Riley County did the same.
The Hayden at Topeka High games are still expected to be played. Shawnee Heights at Seaman, St. Marys at Rossville and West Franklin at Osage City are all expected to be played, too.
This list is not extensive. To check the official status of local games, you can check social media or school websites.