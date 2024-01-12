TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Northeast Kansas schools are postponing their basketball games scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12. It’s the second-straight week weather has caused schedule changes in the area.

POSTPONED

Emporia at Junction City

Washburn Rural at Manhattan

Maranatha Christian at Cair Paravel

Topeka West at Piper

Highland Park at KC Harmon

Royal Valley at Nemaha Central

St. Marys at Rossville has been moved up for the varsity girls’ game to start at 4:30 p.m. and the boys’ game will follow.

Wamego and Marysville moved their matchup to Thursday, Jan .11. Silver Lake and Riley County did the same.

The Hayden at Topeka High games are still expected to be played. Shawnee Heights at Seaman, St. Marys at Rossville and West Franklin at Osage City are all expected to be played, too.

This list is not extensive. To check the official status of local games, you can check social media or school websites.