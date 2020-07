TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The West defeated the East 14-9 in the 47th annual Shrine Bowl.

Riley County’s Garrett Harmison completed 7 of 9 passes for 90 yards in the victory. Axtell’s’ Quinn Buessing completed 7 of 13 passes for 96 yards for the East.

Great Bend’s Dalton Miller was named the MVP for the West with 52 yards on the ground and 1 touchdown.

Centralia’s Kamble Haverkamp was the East MVP with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions.