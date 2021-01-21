What local schools say about more fans allowed at sports by KSHSAA vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A survey of local school districts Thursday shows many are following their county health departments’ advice first, after Kansas athletic officials voted to allow more people to watch school sports in-person.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted Wednesday to increase the number of fans an athlete can have at a sporting event from two to four. Local school districts can still make their own stricter limit on fans based on their area’s health department guidelines, but cannot make less limited restrictions than KSHSAA.

KSNT News asked multiple school districts in Northeast Kansas about the new fan limit. Here’s what they said about adapting to that decision:

Topeka

USD 345 – The Seaman School District said it will follow the Shawnee County Health Department guidelines on mass gatherings at this time, and review a possible fan increase closer to Jan. 29.

USD 450 – The Shawnee Heights District said its fan limit won’t change, because the mass gathering ordinance for Shawnee County limits its sporting events to 100 people. The district is already meeting that limit with two fans per athlete at its venue.

USD 501 – Topeka Public Schools’ guidelines have not changed from the plan that was approved at its Dec. 3 board meeting. The district is following the Shawnee County Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard to determine crowd size for home games. Right now, Shawnee County is in the red rating, which means 501 won’t allow any spectators.

Emporia

USD 253 – Emporia Public Schools said it is reviewing specific changes, but hasn’t come to a decision yet. It is working with the Lyon County Health Department for guidance on the best approach to safe attendance. However, the district did say swimming, diving and bowling won’t see the fan increase because of venue constraints.

Manhattan

USD 383 – Manhattan-Ogden Schools said it won’t be making any changes or updates to its fan limit at this time.

KSNT News will update this list as more school districts respond.