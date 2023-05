TOPEKA (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas had some big winners Tuesday night. Here are the regional high school baseball and softball teams heading to the state tournament.

Also in the video above is highlights from local soccer games.

Baseball:

6A:

Manhattan beats Wichita Heights 10-0.

5A:

Seaman beats Lansing 4-2.

4A:

Rock Creek beats Wamego 5-1.

Softball:

6A:

Manhattan beats Wichita-Northwest 9-7.

5A:

Shawnee Heights beats De Soto 3-0.

4A:

Wamego beats Bishop Miege 4-2.

Rock Creek beats Ottawa 16-9.