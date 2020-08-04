Whiting’s World Champion: Jackson Heights graduate making name for himself in rodeo

WHITING, Kan. (KSNT) – Cable Wareham is just 18 years old but he’s already a world champion saddle bronc rider. In a state known for its basketball and football, rodeo is how he’s making his name, and he’s just getting started.

“The No. 1 saddle bronc rider in the world, from Kansas, Cable Wareham,” the announcer at the National High School Rodeo Association finals bellowed.

That championship buckle has been a long time coming for the Jackson Heights grad, while most kids played little league, he found a passion for rodeo, he kept getting better as the years went by, but he took his lumps along the way.

“There’s a lot of trashed up hats and sore necks and sore backs throughout the deal but that’s all part of learning. We got a bucking machine here, but it don’t simulate a real horse at all,” Wareham recalled as he laughed.

“Look at his legs go to work, you better believe it, long-legged Kansan going at,” the announcer belted as Wareham came out of the shoot at the National High School Rodeo championship.

It wasn’t easy, but he learned lessons along the way. Before rodeo in the spring, he played football in the fall for the cobras and led them to sub state. Qb1 and saddle bronc have more in common than you think

“The pressure from them games you learn how to handle it and then going to nationals, I wouldn’t say easy, but a little bit easier handling the pressure at nationals.”

Before nationals, there was a state title, he missed graduation for that, but donned the cap and gown on a bronc instead.

“Oh, you know my buddies, I told them I wanted to do it. They were like, ‘Nah, you won’t.’ And then I was like, ‘You know what, I’m doing it.’ So I got on in my cap and gown, it was pretty fun.”

When the world high school title on the line, he took a risk to get a better score, and it paid off

“When I took the re-ride I knew it was a bit of a risk since I had a score and I was kinda throwing it away but I’m happy I did, ended up winning the round and then it all worked out.”

College rodeo is next at Fort Scott community college, and hopefully a pro career after, wherever he rides, Wareham will always do it his way.