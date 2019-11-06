Wichita hosts the only domestic Women’s National Volleyball tournament before the 2020 Olympic Games

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita receives the honor of hosting the only domestic tournament played by The U.S. Women’s National Volleyball team before the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Wichita State University and Visit Wichita both announced Wednesday that Wichita would be hosting the Volleyball Nations League preliminary matches leading up to the 2020 Olympics.

The U.S. Women will host teams from Japan, Turkey and Belgium during the domestic preliminary rounds held June 9-11 of 2020. The matches will be four-team round-robin style of play.

U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach, Karch Kiraly says the team will be “approaching it as one of our last chances to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.” Kiraly goes on to say “It will be one of those rare opportunities for Americans to cheer on their Olympic women’s volleyball representative live and in-person. So we’re looking forward to an amazing atmosphere in Wichita”

Visit Wichita Executive Director of Sports, Brian Hargrove, echoes the coaches excitement. “This is an amazing opportunity for Wichita, both in exposure for the city and incredible entertainment for locals,” Hargrove said. “Big things are happening when it comes to sporting events in Wichita, and this is yet another way for sports fans in the city to be apart of a tremendous and unique competition.

The VNL is a 16-country league compromised of 12 core teams and four challenger teams who compete in a round-robin format over the course of five weeks.

Each coutry plays 15 pool play matches with each core country hosting at least one round-robin made up of four teams. The top five join China for the VNL finals July 1-5 in 2020.

Team USA is currently ranked second in the world. Japan is seventh, Turkey at twelfth place, and Belgium is ranked number nineteen.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.GoShockers.com.

2020 FIVB Volleyball Nations League Schedule

May 19-21

(in Brazil): Brazil, USA, Canada, Dominican Republic

(in Netherlands): Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Belgium

(in Italy): Italy, Serbia, Turkey, Poland

(in China): China, Japan, Korea, Thailand

May 26-28

(in Belgium): Belgium, Korea, Poland, Dominican Republic

(in China): China, Germany, Turkey, Canada

(in Brazil): Brazil, Italy, Japan, Russia

(in Serbia): Serbia, Netherlands, Thailand, USA

June 2-4

(in Canada): Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Poland

(in Turkey): Turkey, Thailand, Russia, Dominican Republic

(in China): China, Brazil, Serbia, Belgium

(in Germany): Germany, Italy, Korea, USA

June 9-11

(in Wichita, Kansas): USA, Turkey, Japan, Belgium

(in Russia): Russia, Korea, Serbia, Canada

(in Poland): Poland, Germany, Thailand, Brazil

(in China): China, Italy, Netherlands, Dominican Republic

June 16-18

(in Thailand): Thailand, Italy, Belgium, Canada

(in Korea): Korea, Brazil, Netherlands, Turkey

(in China): China, Russia, USA, Poland

(in Japan): Japan, Germany, Serbia, Dominican Republic