TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Golf Association crowned a winner for its annual City Match Play tournament Sunday.

Gavin Wilhelm took the victory 1-up by sinking a midrange putt on the 18th hole to beat out the competition by one stroke. Wilhelm is a Seaman High School graduate and is a placekicker for Washburn football along with being on the Ichabod golf team.

“It was a good match out there today,” Wilhelm said. “It was a lot of up and down, it was a fun time being out there, we competed a lot out there.”

Match play is a type of tournament where a golfer gets a point by scoring better than the competition in a given hole. Sunday’s meet came down to the wire.

“Nerves were definitely there, but I got a read off a friend,” Wilhelm said. “Tried to roll it in, put on a good stroke, and it happened to fall in the cup.”

The winner of the President’s Flight was Tyler Baumchen with a 2&1 victory.

The next Topeka Golf Association tournament is City Stroke Play at Cypress Ridge Golf Course July 7-9.