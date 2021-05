OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) — Women looking for a private place to workout in the metro could soon find their zen at Blush Fitness. Kelly Gellert opened Blush Fitness, Overland Park’s first all-women gym, in January of 2017.

"Whenever I would start to weight train or do a new exercise I would always feel self conscious because there would be all these men or muscle guys around. I'm like, 'they probably think I have no idea what I'm doing,' or this or that. It's just relieving to have this because you don't have that on your mind,” Gellert said.