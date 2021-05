KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 21: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort’s Ocean Course on May 21, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

KIAWAH ISLAND, Sc (KSNT) – Gary Woodland has moved into a tie for 7th place after round 2 of the PGA Championship. Woodland began round 2 tied for 8th. Woodland shot even par to remain at 2 under for the tournament.

Woodland tees off at 12:10 PM on Saturday.

Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for the lead at 5 under par.