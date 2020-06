FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 11: Gary Woodland of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, TX (KSNT) – The PGA Tour returned for its first tournament since the start of the pandemic on Thursday with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Topeka native Gary Woodland is tied for 7th after round 1. Woodland shoot a 65 to finish at 5 under par. Woodland birdied five times on the front nine and was even par on the back nine.

Woodland is just two shots back of Justin Rose and Harold Varner III, who are tied for 1st place at 7 under par.