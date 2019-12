NASSAU, BAHAMAS – DECEMBER 04: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his second shot on the third hole during the first round of the 2019 Hero World Challenge at Albany on December 04, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

New Providence, Bahamas (KSNT) – Topeka native Gary Woodland is tied for the lead after round 1 of the Hero World Challenge. Woodland shot a 66 for the round to finish at (-6). Patrick Reed also shot a 66.

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth are tied for 11th.

The Hero World Challenge continues with round 2 on Thursday and wraps up on Saturday.