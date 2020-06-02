Workouts still on hold for some high school teams

(KSNT) – The Kansas High School Activities Assocation’s summer guidelines allowed high school teams to begin summer workouts on Monday.

While KSHSAA gave schools the clear, local health authorities and each school district still need to sign off.

Schools like Wamego, Shawnee Heights, and Hayden were able to begin workouts. However, many schools like Emporia are still weeks away as they wait for approval, and it could put them at a disadvantage.

“Don’t think that I’m not worried about it,” Emporia head coach Corby Milleson told KSNT News. “I saw Coach Arnold (Hayden head coach) tweeted out that they were back working today and that’s our game 1 and Topeka Hayden is an incredibly tough team, so that is in the forefront of my mind that if we’re three weeks out we’re just beginning the conditioning phase when they are beginning grabbing football phase according to KSHAA guidelines.”

Milleson says it will be important for all schools to continue social distancing guidelines adding the hardest part is not being with the kids.