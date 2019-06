Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been nominated for two ESPY awards, including "Best Athlete." Mahomes has also been nominated for "Best NFL Player."

Mahomes is coming off an MVP season with the Chiefs in which he threw a Chiefs record 50 touchdown passes.