Mammoth Sports Construction builds national name through community and family values

MERIDEN, Kan. (KSNT) – Mammoth Sports Construction founders Jake and Bryce Farrant have their work throughout the country. They’ve put in turf fields in NFL stadiums, power five schools, and more. But when it comes down to it, the work they’ve done around northeast Kansas will always have the biggest impact.

“You could say that turf has always been our passion,” Jake Farrant said.

That passion has taken the Farrant brothers and their company all over the nation. What started as Kansas Turf turned into Mammoth Sports Construction, but it’s been a grind to get where they are now.

“Move back into the parent’s house and started the business with no employees and as we sit today, we’re just shy of 140,” Jake Farrant said.

The turning point for them was getting to lay the turf the cats run on at kansas state

JJake told me, he sent me the email and the plans, he was like, ‘Our lives just changed.’ and, it’s true,” Bryce Farrant said.

After all the national success, doing work for NFL teams and power 5 schools, it was one trip in a small town in Arkansas that changed their perspective.

“Hey, if this small town and they were our equivalent to a 1A or 2A, can come together and put this field together, then we can do it too,” Jake Farrant said.

Being Jeff West grads, it started there. Then work at seaman, Shawnee Heights, and most recently St. Mary’s and Rossville. For towns like that, price is usually the first talking point, but mammoth makes their dreams a reality

It’s more affordable now then ever. I think a lot of schools used to think that it was out of reach and we’ve taken our approach, the community approach, to these different schools and really we give them blue prints to make it happen

But its more than just a football field

You know jake always says “We’re actually building your biggest classroom, not a football field.” the things that you can portray with kids on that field, not just with football, is incredible.

Even with the national recognition, it’s the jobs close to home that they have the most pride in

We always talk here it starts with family, it starts with community, it starts with our own kids and this has been the driving force behind us

The schools you saw there are only scratching the surface, they’ve been all over the nation, but it always comes back home and man, when you show up on friday nights or anytime, that turf just jumps out at you.