MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A local brewery is paying tribute to a new university head coach with a signature beer.

Manhattan Brewing Company has released a beer on tap called “Tang Party” on Thursday in honor of Jerome Tang getting hired as Kansas State’s new men’s basketball head coach. The brewery made a small batch last year but wanted to make it permanent to celebrate him as well as K-State basketball. The Beer was a big hit, so the brewery hopes everyone, including coach Tang, will try it.

“He needs to come down to try it,” said Jacob Voegeli, Co-owner of Manhattan Brewing Company. “It’s a delicious beer and if he doesn’t drink beer we’ll change his mind; we’ll get him down here. But, either way, we’re just excited that he’s here. I hope he comes down, but if he doesn’t, I get it, he’s a busy guy.”

Voegeli said the tangerine and citrus flavors make for a perfect, refreshing summer drink. The beer will also be available to go and in 16 oz. cans starting next week.