Marty Schottenheimer, former KC Chiefs coach, dies at 77

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, has died. He was 77.

Family friend Bob Moore says Schottenheimer died late Monday night at a hospice in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. He was moved to a hospice on Jan. 30. Schottenheimer was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history.

He went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers. His success was rooted in “Martyball,” a conservative approach that featured a strong running game and tough defense