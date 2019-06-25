McFarland captures TGA match play championship Video

The Topeka golf association's match play tournament was scheduled to wrap up yesterday, but after the downpour in the morning, it was pushed to today. The last three years, Ben Moser had taken home the title, but after being knocked out in the round of 16, it was time for someone new to take the crown.



Scot Duddy and Mac McFarland in the finals and McFarland cruised to a 5&3 win. After the round, he was emotional about the win.

"Just got in a zone that I don't ever want to get out I guess, it was pretty fun playing all weekend didn't make a whole lot of mistakes, kept the ball in the fairway and hit greens and made putts. I grew up on the course, so I kind of know the ins and outs of everything on this course, I know the way the greens roll, so to get this here means a lot. I got a two-year-old boy at home, and he's gonna be happy his dad won.