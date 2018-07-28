Skip to content
MLB Kansas City
Royals win a wild one in Cleveland to wrap up Players’ Weekend
Mets beat Royals 4-1 behind deGrom, Alonso
Dozier, Soler each homer twice as Royals beat Tigers 10-2
Royals top Cleveland 9-6 in a wild one at Kauffman
Royals boat raced by Cleveland 9-1
Royals deal Diekman to A’s for two prospects
Topeka boy to throw first pitch for the Royals Thursday
Starling hits first major league homer but the Royals fall 5-4
Junis dazzles on the mound, Royals win 1-0
Royals hold off White Sox 6-5 to sweep 4-game series
Royals hold on to top White Sox
Tigers plate 7 runs in third, go on to beat Royals 12-8
Nationals use 3-run eighth to beat Royals 5-2 and win series
Royals can’t get the offense going, drop another to Cleveland 4-0
Yankees rally late, beat Royals 5-4 to split doubleheader
Trending Stories
KU faculty protests higher visibility for Chick-fil-A
Man, woman in custody after KHP chase turned to manhunt
Students injured in Northwest Kansas school bus crash
New Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy helps patients in Emporia