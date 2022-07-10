KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi was named an American League All-Star on Sunday.

Benintendi has put up the 5th best batting average in the league so far this season, hitting .317. That mark is the highest by a Royal at the all star break since Mike Moustakas hit .318 in 2017.

Earlier this season, Benintendi reached base multiple times in 10 consecutive games, a career and current MLB season best. Coming off a gold glove season, Benintendi has not committed an error all year, and ranks second amongst American League left fielders in defensive runs saved.

No other Royals will join Benintendi in LA for this season’s mid-summer classic. Last year the Royals had two selections with catcher Salvador Perez, and infielder Whit Merrifield. Benintendi is currently tied for 6th in the MLB with 98 hits and sits in 7th place with a .389 OBP.

The All-Star game will be played July 19 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. Royals prospect Nick Pratto will play in the MLB All-Star Futures game.