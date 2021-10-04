Bobby Witt Jr. named Baseball America’s minor league player of the year

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 03: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals in action against the Chicago White Sox during a preseason game at Surprise Stadium on March 03, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. was named the minor league player of the year on Monday by Baseball America.

The Royals selected Witt Jr. with the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft. The 21-year-old shortstop spent time in both double-A and triple-A during the 2021 season. He lead all minor leagues with 72 extra-base hits and was fourth in the minors in home runs with 33.

In June, Witt Jr. was selected to the MLB All-Star Futures Game roster, and he wound up starting at shortstop in the game and batting leadoff for the American League at Coors Field.

Witt Jr. is the fourth player in Royals history to receive this honor. He follows in the footsteps of Tom Gordon, Alex Gordon and Wil Myers.

The Royals finished their 2021 season on Sunday. One big-league player who received high honors, too, was Salvador Perez. Perez finished with the most RBI in the league and tied for the most home runs.